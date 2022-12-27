Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) posted a -16.93% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

December 23, 2022, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) trading session started at the price of $0.34, that was 5.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3499 and dropped to $0.3302 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. A 52-week range for PRTY has been $0.31 – $6.86.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -1.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.90%. With a float of $109.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.38, operating margin of +4.46, and the pretax margin is -0.04.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Party City Holdco Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Party City Holdco Inc. is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 642,566. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 444,375 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 19,557,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 470,000 for $3.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,627,939. This insider now owns 20,001,623 shares in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.30 while generating a return on equity of -9.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.58% during the next five years compared to -15.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Looking closely at Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY), its last 5-days average volume was 5.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Party City Holdco Inc.’s (PRTY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9702, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8045. However, in the short run, Party City Holdco Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3558. Second resistance stands at $0.3627. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3755. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3361, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3164.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Key Stats

There are 113,316K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 37.39 million. As of now, sales total 2,171 M while income totals -6,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 502,190 K while its last quarter net income were -372,990 K.