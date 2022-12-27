PLUG (Plug Power Inc.) dropped -1.67 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock priced at $12.54, down -1.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.645 and dropped to $12.225 before settling in for the closing price of $12.55. PLUG’s price has ranged from $12.04 to $32.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 42.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.00%. With a float of $523.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $578.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2449 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -30.72, operating margin of -79.41, and the pretax margin is -94.79.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -91.56 while generating a return on equity of -15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Plug Power Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Looking closely at Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), its last 5-days average volume was 15.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 20.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.55. However, in the short run, Plug Power Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.58. Second resistance stands at $12.82. The third major resistance level sits at $13.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.74.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.32 billion, the company has a total of 582,904K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 502,340 K while annual income is -459,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 188,630 K while its latest quarter income was -170,760 K.