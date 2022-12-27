Recent developments with BlackBerry Limited (BB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.50 cents.

On December 23, 2022, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) opened at $3.42, lower -0.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.43 and dropped to $3.32 before settling in for the closing price of $3.43. Price fluctuations for BB have ranged from $3.37 to $9.67 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -11.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.10% at the time writing. With a float of $570.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $578.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3325 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 3,500. In this transaction CLO & Corp. Secretary of this company sold 1,003 shares at a rate of $3.49, taking the stock ownership to the 4,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,651 for $3.49, making the entire transaction worth $23,212. This insider now owns 43,383 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) saw its 5-day average volume 12.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 2.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.45 in the near term. At $3.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.27. The third support level lies at $3.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

There are currently 580,346K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 718,000 K according to its annual income of 12,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 168,000 K and its income totaled -54,000 K.