Recent developments with Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.39 cents.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) stock priced at $14.51, down -3.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.595 and dropped to $14.04 before settling in for the closing price of $14.59. APPS’s price has ranged from $10.65 to $70.52 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 79.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -39.30%. With a float of $95.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.89 million.

In an organization with 844 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.56, operating margin of +12.34, and the pretax margin is +5.88.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Turbine Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 474,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $31.66, taking the stock ownership to the 416,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $36.79, making the entire transaction worth $36,790. This insider now owns 17,640 shares in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 10.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Digital Turbine Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Digital Turbine Inc.’s (APPS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.14. However, in the short run, Digital Turbine Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.46. Second resistance stands at $14.80. The third major resistance level sits at $15.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.69. The third support level lies at $13.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.44 billion, the company has a total of 99,017K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 747,600 K while annual income is 35,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 174,860 K while its latest quarter income was 11,660 K.

