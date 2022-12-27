Recent developments with Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.96 cents.

December 23, 2022, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) trading session started at the price of $1.17, that was 17.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. A 52-week range for REKR has been $0.56 – $7.33.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 3.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.50%. With a float of $47.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 249 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.52, operating margin of -218.38, and the pretax margin is -213.00.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rekor Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rekor Systems Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 523,804. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 243,902 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 6,089,591 shares.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.26) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -187.33 while generating a return on equity of -40.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

The latest stats from [Rekor Systems Inc., REKR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.31 million was superior to 0.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) raw stochastic average was set at 51.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 239.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9227, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9777. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0600. The third support level lies at $0.9700 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Key Stats

There are 53,590K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 63.00 million. As of now, sales total 14,290 K while income totals -26,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,430 K while its last quarter net income were -48,090 K.