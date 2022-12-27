Recent developments with U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.27 cents.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $82.00, down -0.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.175 and dropped to $81.15 before settling in for the closing price of $82.00. Over the past 52 weeks, USPH has traded in a range of $73.30-$131.50.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.50%. With a float of $12.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3507 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.41, operating margin of +14.28, and the pretax margin is +14.79.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 349,814. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,160 shares at a rate of $84.09, taking the stock ownership to the 6,740 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $86.00, making the entire transaction worth $258,003. This insider now owns 10,900 shares in total.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.95) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +6.29 while generating a return on equity of 10.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 8.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s (USPH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) saw its 5-day average volume 84760.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 83043.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s (USPH) raw stochastic average was set at 21.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $81.97 in the near term. At $82.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $82.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.53. The third support level lies at $79.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.07 billion has total of 13,002K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 495,020 K in contrast with the sum of 40,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 139,600 K and last quarter income was 9,560 K.