Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) with a beta value of 0.99 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) stock priced at $113.86, up 1.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.66 and dropped to $112.92 before settling in for the closing price of $113.96. ROST’s price has ranged from $69.24 to $120.39 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.70%. With a float of $338.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $342.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 100000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.53, operating margin of +12.33, and the pretax margin is +11.94.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Ross Stores Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 81,456. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $81.46, taking the stock ownership to the 34,496 shares.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.11 while generating a return on equity of 46.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.66% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ross Stores Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

Looking closely at Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST), its last 5-days average volume was 2.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.95.

During the past 100 days, Ross Stores Inc.’s (ROST) raw stochastic average was set at 87.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.39. However, in the short run, Ross Stores Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $116.45. Second resistance stands at $117.43. The third major resistance level sits at $119.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $110.97.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.24 billion, the company has a total of 344,371K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,916 M while annual income is 1,723 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,565 M while its latest quarter income was 342,040 K.