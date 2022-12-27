SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -29.27%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $5.30, down -28.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.31 and dropped to $3.60 before settling in for the closing price of $5.30. Over the past 52 weeks, SSU has traded in a range of $4.42-$9.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -85.50%. With a float of $265.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $336.97 million.

In an organization with 2492 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of SIGNA Sports United N.V. is 44.65%, while institutional ownership is 15.30%.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -85.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s (SSU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.61 and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.15 million. That was better than the volume of 24317.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s (SSU) raw stochastic average was set at 5.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.29. However, in the short run, SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.85. Second resistance stands at $5.94. The third major resistance level sits at $6.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. The third support level lies at $1.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.05 billion has total of 337,196K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,032 M in contrast with the sum of -54,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 324,200 K and last quarter income was -52,500 K.