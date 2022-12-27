Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is expecting 0.68% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock priced at $5.82, up 1.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.90 and dropped to $5.80 before settling in for the closing price of $5.83. ERIC’s price has ranged from $5.16 to $12.78 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 1.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.60%. With a float of $2.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.33 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 104490 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.49, operating margin of +14.04, and the pretax margin is +12.70.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.77 while generating a return on equity of 23.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.23% during the next five years compared to 92.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Looking closely at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC), its last 5-days average volume was 9.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.28. However, in the short run, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.93. Second resistance stands at $5.96. The third major resistance level sits at $6.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.73.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.63 billion, the company has a total of 3,330,142K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,088 M while annual income is 2,646 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,457 M while its latest quarter income was 494,810 K.