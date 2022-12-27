Search
admin
admin

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 11,063 M

Top Picks

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $63.50, up 0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.87 and dropped to $63.20 before settling in for the closing price of $63.34. Over the past 52 weeks, KO has traded in a range of $54.01-$67.20.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -1.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.60%. With a float of $4.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.33 billion.

In an organization with 79000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 5,936,409. In this transaction Senior Executive of this company sold 94,200 shares at a rate of $63.02, taking the stock ownership to the 116,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s SVP & Chief Technical Officer sold 13,746 for $61.12, making the entire transaction worth $840,198. This insider now owns 184,710 shares in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.27% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 85.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.82. However, in the short run, The Coca-Cola Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.06. Second resistance stands at $64.30. The third major resistance level sits at $64.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.72.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 273.91 billion has total of 4,324,513K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 38,655 M in contrast with the sum of 9,771 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,063 M and last quarter income was 2,825 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Investors must take note of DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) performance last week, which was 11.11%.

Shaun Noe -
DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.49, plunging -4.76% from the previous...
Read more

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) with a beta value of 0.87 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
December 23, 2022, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) trading session started at the price of $14.75, that was 3.04% jump from the session before....
Read more

Now that VAALCO Energy Inc.’s volume has hit 1.0 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

-
On December 23, 2022, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) opened at $4.43, higher 4.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.