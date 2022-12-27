The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 11,063 M

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $63.50, up 0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.87 and dropped to $63.20 before settling in for the closing price of $63.34. Over the past 52 weeks, KO has traded in a range of $54.01-$67.20.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -1.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.60%. With a float of $4.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.33 billion.

In an organization with 79000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 5,936,409. In this transaction Senior Executive of this company sold 94,200 shares at a rate of $63.02, taking the stock ownership to the 116,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s SVP & Chief Technical Officer sold 13,746 for $61.12, making the entire transaction worth $840,198. This insider now owns 184,710 shares in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.27% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 85.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.82. However, in the short run, The Coca-Cola Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.06. Second resistance stands at $64.30. The third major resistance level sits at $64.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.72.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 273.91 billion has total of 4,324,513K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 38,655 M in contrast with the sum of 9,771 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,063 M and last quarter income was 2,825 M.