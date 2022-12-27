The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 81.82%

On December 23, 2022, The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) opened at $1.50, higher 8.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.62 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. Price fluctuations for TOI have ranged from $0.86 to $12.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.30% at the time writing. With a float of $55.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 605 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.48, operating margin of -22.59, and the pretax margin is -5.71.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Oncology Institute Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 70,000. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 73,684 shares at a rate of $0.95, taking the stock ownership to the 175,325 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 15,994 for $2.13, making the entire transaction worth $34,083. This insider now owns 25,534 shares in total.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -5.38 while generating a return on equity of -7.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI)

The latest stats from [The Oncology Institute Inc., TOI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.3 million was superior to 0.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, The Oncology Institute Inc.’s (TOI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5630, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4901. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4533. The third support level lies at $1.4067 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Key Stats

There are currently 72,342K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 106.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 203,000 K according to its annual income of -10,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 64,980 K and its income totaled -2,670 K.