Under Armour Inc. (UA) is 11.91% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $8.45, up 1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.64 and dropped to $8.37 before settling in for the closing price of $8.48. Over the past 52 weeks, UA has traded in a range of $5.74-$18.65.

While this was happening, with a float of $192.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.10 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.58, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 15.66%, while institutional ownership is 67.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 240,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,732. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.80% during the next five years compared to -7.26% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 76.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.70 in the near term. At $8.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.27. The third support level lies at $8.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.15 billion has total of 452,237K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,683 M in contrast with the sum of 360,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,574 M and last quarter income was 86,930 K.