Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) plunged -4.18 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.17, plunging -4.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.25 and dropped to $6.80 before settling in for the closing price of $7.17. Within the past 52 weeks, VNDA’s price has moved between $6.73 and $18.00.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 13.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.70%. With a float of $54.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.58 million.

In an organization with 278 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.91, operating margin of +15.69, and the pretax margin is +15.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 56,070. In this transaction SVP & General Counsel of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $7.01, taking the stock ownership to the 87,551 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s President and CEO sold 48,250 for $10.61, making the entire transaction worth $512,082. This insider now owns 1,406,866 shares in total.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +12.34 while generating a return on equity of 6.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.10% during the next five years compared to 27.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (VNDA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.38. However, in the short run, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.15. Second resistance stands at $7.42. The third major resistance level sits at $7.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.25.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 405.81 million based on 56,590K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 268,680 K and income totals 33,150 K. The company made 65,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.