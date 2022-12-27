Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) last year’s performance of -80.31% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) stock priced at $1.31, down -3.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.3415 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. VFF’s price has ranged from $1.26 to $7.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 11.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -158.50%. With a float of $80.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1800 employees.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Village Farms International Inc. is 12.18%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 478,602. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 90,000 shares at a rate of $5.32, taking the stock ownership to the 9,259,529 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for $5.30, making the entire transaction worth $530,100. This insider now owns 9,349,529 shares in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.41 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Village Farms International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Looking closely at Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) raw stochastic average was set at 1.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9225, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9549. However, in the short run, Village Farms International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3277. Second resistance stands at $1.3653. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3892. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2662, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2423. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2047.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 121.70 million, the company has a total of 90,853K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 268,020 K while annual income is -9,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 71,060 K while its latest quarter income was -8,750 K.