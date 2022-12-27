Western Digital Corporation (WDC) last year’s performance of -50.02% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

December 23, 2022, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) trading session started at the price of $30.63, that was -0.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.79 and dropped to $30.23 before settling in for the closing price of $30.64. A 52-week range for WDC has been $29.73 – $69.36.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 78.70%. With a float of $316.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.65 million.

The firm has a total of 65000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of +14.52, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Western Digital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Western Digital Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 88,712. In this transaction SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of this company sold 2,169 shares at a rate of $40.90, taking the stock ownership to the 31,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 4,776 for $63.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,888. This insider now owns 26,719 shares in total.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.38) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.70% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Western Digital Corporation, WDC], we can find that recorded value of 4.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.10. The third major resistance level sits at $31.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.72.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Key Stats

There are 317,650K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.73 billion. As of now, sales total 18,793 M while income totals 1,500 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,736 M while its last quarter net income were 27,000 K.