YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.95 million

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) stock priced at $8.90, up 2.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.115 and dropped to $8.84 before settling in for the closing price of $8.86. YPF’s price has ranged from $2.82 to $8.86 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 43.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 100.40%. With a float of $193.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22032 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.94, operating margin of +7.19, and the pretax margin is +2.95.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of YPF Sociedad Anonima is 99.50%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.92% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are YPF Sociedad Anonima’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.45, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Looking closely at YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) raw stochastic average was set at 99.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.47. However, in the short run, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.19. Second resistance stands at $9.29. The third major resistance level sits at $9.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.64.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.66 billion, the company has a total of 393,313K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,349 M while annual income is 2,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,179 M while its latest quarter income was 677,000 K.