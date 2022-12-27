Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,970 M

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $48.28, up 0.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.67 and dropped to $47.99 before settling in for the closing price of $48.28. Over the past 52 weeks, ZION has traded in a range of $45.21-$75.44.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 3.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 124.50%. With a float of $147.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9685 employees.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Zions Bancorporation National Association is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 45,575. In this transaction Executive VP & of this company sold 880 shares at a rate of $51.79, taking the stock ownership to the 27,007 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Executive VP & sold 1,900 for $51.84, making the entire transaction worth $98,496. This insider now owns 24,512 shares in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.58) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +37.79 while generating a return on equity of 14.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) saw its 5-day average volume 1.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) raw stochastic average was set at 22.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.75 in the near term. At $49.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.39.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.22 billion has total of 149,618K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,970 M in contrast with the sum of 1,129 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 872,000 K and last quarter income was 217,000 K.