Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$1.31M in average volume shows that ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.34, plunging -0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.3809 and dropped to $7.24 before settling in for the closing price of $7.38. Within the past 52 weeks, ICL’s price has moved between $7.21 and $12.96.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 190.60%. With a float of $699.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.23, operating margin of +17.11, and the pretax margin is +15.64.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ICL Group Ltd is 46.48%, while institutional ownership is 23.00%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 18.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 190.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to 32.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

The latest stats from [ICL Group Ltd, ICL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.09 million was inferior to 1.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.47. The third major resistance level sits at $7.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.19. The third support level lies at $7.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.50 billion based on 1,287,151K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,955 M and income totals 783,000 K. The company made 2,519 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 633,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

