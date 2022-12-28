$1.34M in average volume shows that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is heading in the right direction

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $6.20, down -0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.33 and dropped to $6.14 before settling in for the closing price of $6.20. Over the past 52 weeks, PLYA has traded in a range of $5.34-$9.81.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.30%. With a float of $127.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.51, operating margin of +0.08, and the pretax margin is -18.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 32,640. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 5,440 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 252,674 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $140,000. This insider now owns 2,794,033 shares in total.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -16.77 while generating a return on equity of -14.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s (PLYA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Looking closely at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s (PLYA) raw stochastic average was set at 38.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.07. However, in the short run, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.28. Second resistance stands at $6.40. The third major resistance level sits at $6.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.90.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 984.18 million has total of 162,387K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 534,640 K in contrast with the sum of -89,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 204,620 K and last quarter income was -2,230 K.