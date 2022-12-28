-15.96% percent quarterly performance for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is not indicative of the underlying story

December 27, 2022, Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) trading session started at the price of $15.95, that was -3.87% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.95 and dropped to $15.345 before settling in for the closing price of $16.00. A 52-week range for GDOT has been $15.34 – $38.14.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 14.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 100.80%. With a float of $51.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.45, operating margin of +4.64, and the pretax margin is +4.44.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Green Dot Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Green Dot Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 11,240. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $22.48, taking the stock ownership to the 70,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $24.88, making the entire transaction worth $12,440. This insider now owns 70,555 shares in total.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.55) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +3.28 while generating a return on equity of 4.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.90% during the next five years compared to 1.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.55 million, its volume of 0.38 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Green Dot Corporation’s (GDOT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.77 in the near term. At $16.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.56.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Key Stats

There are 52,569K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 788.84 million. As of now, sales total 1,433 M while income totals 47,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 343,750 K while its last quarter net income were 4,700 K.