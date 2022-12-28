$2.51M in average volume shows that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is heading in the right direction

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.79, plunging -4.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.93 and dropped to $23.64 before settling in for the closing price of $24.98. Within the past 52 weeks, SHLS’s price has moved between $9.58 and $32.43.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -88.80%. With a float of $112.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 697 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.67, operating margin of +18.07, and the pretax margin is +1.89.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 220,852. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 8,333 shares at a rate of $26.50, taking the stock ownership to the 555,234 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,020 for $25.37, making the entire transaction worth $330,372. This insider now owns 563,567 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1145.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.51 million, its volume of 1.88 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.58 in the near term. At $25.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.13 billion based on 167,325K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 213,210 K and income totals 2,350 K. The company made 90,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.