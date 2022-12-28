2.98% volatility in KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On December 27, 2022, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) opened at $46.51, lower -2.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.60 and dropped to $45.73 before settling in for the closing price of $46.87. Price fluctuations for KKR have ranged from $41.77 to $78.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 50.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 116.10% at the time writing. With a float of $741.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $859.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3238 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of +66.77, and the pretax margin is +72.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KKR & Co. Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 309,012,100. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 32,842,183 shares at a rate of $9.41, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,750,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $81,075,000. This insider now owns 572,354 shares in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.95) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +24.73 while generating a return on equity of 29.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.76% during the next five years compared to 64.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.85 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) raw stochastic average was set at 25.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Key Stats

There are currently 861,112K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,236 M according to its annual income of 4,666 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,858 M and its income totaled -74,400 K.