24.77% percent quarterly performance for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is not indicative of the underlying story

On December 27, 2022, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) opened at $10.95, lower -2.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.03 and dropped to $10.68 before settling in for the closing price of $11.04. Price fluctuations for KD have ranged from $7.93 to $19.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.20% at the time writing. With a float of $202.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 90000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.18, operating margin of -3.70, and the pretax margin is -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 65.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 218,812. In this transaction Group President of this company bought 23,800 shares at a rate of $9.19, taking the stock ownership to the 651,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 109,000 for $9.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,055,153. This insider now owns 1,191,833 shares in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.07) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Looking closely at Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) raw stochastic average was set at 68.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.83. However, in the short run, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.98. Second resistance stands at $11.18. The third major resistance level sits at $11.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.28.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Key Stats

There are currently 226,790K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,657 M according to its annual income of -2,319 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,179 M and its income totaled -280,000 K.