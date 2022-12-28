Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

4.02% volatility in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

On December 27, 2022, Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) opened at $104.74, higher 4.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.63 and dropped to $103.01 before settling in for the closing price of $103.69. Price fluctuations for HELE have ranged from $82.94 to $249.08 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 9.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.60% at the time writing. With a float of $23.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.97 million.

In an organization with 2146 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.36, operating margin of +12.47, and the pretax margin is +11.68.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 216,942. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,038 shares at a rate of $209.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,047 shares.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.21) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +10.05 while generating a return on equity of 17.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Helen of Troy Limited (HELE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.04, a number that is poised to hit 2.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was better than the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.39.

During the past 100 days, Helen of Troy Limited’s (HELE) raw stochastic average was set at 44.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $142.81. However, in the short run, Helen of Troy Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $111.25. Second resistance stands at $113.75. The third major resistance level sits at $117.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $98.01.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) Key Stats

There are currently 23,990K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,223 M according to its annual income of 223,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 521,400 K and its income totaled 30,670 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) 20 Days SMA touches -16.36%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $11.02, down -3.43% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Can Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) drop of -1.52% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.47, plunging -4.67% from the previous trading...
Read more

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) kicked off at the price of $0.16: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
December 27, 2022, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) trading session started at the price of $0.1768, that was -7.46% drop from the session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.