-52.56% percent quarterly performance for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.20, plunging -4.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.06 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Within the past 52 weeks, TOPS’s price has moved between $1.13 and $32.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 35.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -229.30%. With a float of $10.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.60, operating margin of +28.32, and the pretax margin is +13.96.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +15.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -229.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.83 and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Looking closely at Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 254.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.0604, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.7395. However, in the short run, Top Ships Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2000. Second resistance stands at $1.2900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9700. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8800.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.58 million based on 3,545K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 56,370 K and income totals 8,620 K. The company made 1,499 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.