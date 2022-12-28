A look at Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $7.95, up 0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.20 and dropped to $7.81 before settling in for the closing price of $7.88. Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has traded in a range of $5.27-$30.36.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 10.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.50%. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2512 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.62, operating margin of +2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.93.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aluminum Industry. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -7.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Looking closely at Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 53.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.33. However, in the short run, Century Aluminum Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.13. Second resistance stands at $8.36. The third major resistance level sits at $8.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.35.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 711.63 million has total of 91,347K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,213 M in contrast with the sum of -167,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 637,200 K and last quarter income was 44,300 K.