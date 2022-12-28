A major move is in the offing as Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) market cap hits 69.43 billion

December 27, 2022, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) trading session started at the price of $313.27, that was 0.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $314.199 and dropped to $311.52 before settling in for the closing price of $312.04. A 52-week range for APD has been $216.24 – $328.56.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 9.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.60%. With a float of $220.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19710 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.46, operating margin of +18.56, and the pretax margin is +21.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 151,803. In this transaction Executive VP & General Counsel of this company sold 485 shares at a rate of $313.00, taking the stock ownership to the 14,275 shares.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.61) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +17.67 while generating a return on equity of 16.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.65% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.08, a number that is poised to hit 2.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

Looking closely at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.72.

During the past 100 days, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s (APD) raw stochastic average was set at 84.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $289.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $255.34. However, in the short run, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $313.76. Second resistance stands at $315.32. The third major resistance level sits at $316.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $311.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $309.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $308.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Key Stats

There are 221,866K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 69.43 billion. As of now, sales total 12,699 M while income totals 2,256 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,570 M while its last quarter net income were 583,100 K.