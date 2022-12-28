A major move is in the offing as SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) market cap hits 4.05 billion

On December 27, 2022, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) opened at $4.55, lower -4.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.58 and dropped to $4.35 before settling in for the closing price of $4.61. Price fluctuations for SOFI have ranged from $4.24 to $16.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -149.50% at the time writing. With a float of $870.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $916.76 million.

The firm has a total of 2500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.65, operating margin of -34.79, and the pretax margin is -44.24.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 1,378,020. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $4.59, taking the stock ownership to the 5,658,612 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 225,000 for $4.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,033,223. This insider now owns 5,358,612 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -44.49 while generating a return on equity of -12.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SoFi Technologies Inc., SOFI], we can find that recorded value of 26.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 48.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.67. The third major resistance level sits at $4.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.07.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

There are currently 927,938K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,088 M according to its annual income of -483,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 464,170 K and its income totaled -74,210 K.