American Express Company (AXP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) stock priced at $145.23, up 1.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $147.1391 and dropped to $144.52 before settling in for the closing price of $145.31. AXP’s price has ranged from $130.65 to $199.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 3.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 166.10%. With a float of $743.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $748.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 64000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.30, operating margin of +26.35, and the pretax margin is +24.48.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 2,522,263. In this transaction Vice Chairman of this company sold 16,354 shares at a rate of $154.23, taking the stock ownership to the 99,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $149.27, making the entire transaction worth $149,270. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.33 while generating a return on equity of 35.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Express Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.95, a number that is poised to hit 2.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.69.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 46.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $149.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $157.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $147.93 in the near term. At $148.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $150.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $145.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $143.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $142.69.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 108.58 billion, the company has a total of 747,233K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 43,663 M while annual income is 8,060 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,352 M while its latest quarter income was 1,879 M.