Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is -8.60% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On December 27, 2022, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) opened at $16.80, lower -5.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.91 and dropped to $16.00 before settling in for the closing price of $17.25. Price fluctuations for ARCT have ranged from $11.70 to $41.06 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -9.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -117.80% at the time writing. With a float of $22.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.47 million.

In an organization with 177 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 6.60%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 39,996. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,222 shares at a rate of $18.00, taking the stock ownership to the 24,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s President and CEO bought 5,000 for $16.51, making the entire transaction worth $82,550. This insider now owns 1,480,097 shares in total.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.9) by $1.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1647.98 while generating a return on equity of -65.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.37 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (ARCT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.45. However, in the short run, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.80. Second resistance stands at $17.31. The third major resistance level sits at $17.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.49. The third support level lies at $14.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Key Stats

There are currently 26,493K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 441.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,360 K according to its annual income of -203,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,370 K and its income totaled -35,270 K.