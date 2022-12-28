Audacy Inc. (AUD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,219 M

On December 27, 2022, Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) opened at $0.2228, lower -4.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2299 and dropped to $0.2061 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Price fluctuations for AUD have ranged from $0.21 to $3.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 21.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.50% at the time writing. With a float of $117.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3586 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.35, operating margin of +7.49, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 30,001. In this transaction EVP & Chief Digital Officer of this company bought 100,004 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 468,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for $0.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,206. This insider now owns 1,944,388 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Audacy Inc. (AUD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3115, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1246. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2283 in the near term. At $0.2410, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2521. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2045, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1934. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1807.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

There are currently 145,052K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,219 M according to its annual income of -3,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 316,970 K and its income totaled -140,980 K.