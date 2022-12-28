Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) average volume reaches $432.05K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On December 27, 2022, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) opened at $4.66, lower -12.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.6799 and dropped to $4.02 before settling in for the closing price of $4.66. Price fluctuations for AZRE have ranged from $3.26 to $21.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 42.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -66.30% at the time writing. With a float of $64.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 471 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.71, operating margin of +48.58, and the pretax margin is -28.14.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Azure Power Global Limited is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -27.61 while generating a return on equity of -16.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.30% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.41 million, its volume of 0.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Azure Power Global Limited’s (AZRE) raw stochastic average was set at 8.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 149.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.49 in the near term. At $4.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.17.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Key Stats

There are currently 48,333K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 262.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 208,300 K according to its annual income of -57,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,480 M and its income totaled -593,000 K.