BiomX Inc. (PHGE) with a beta value of 1.04 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.19, soaring 5.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.35 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Within the past 52 weeks, PHGE’s price has moved between $0.13 and $2.14.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -6.80%. With a float of $24.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.91 million.

The firm has a total of 103 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BiomX Inc. is 27.76%, while institutional ownership is 20.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 567. In this transaction Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner of this company sold 1,501 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 2,997,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner sold 2,000 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $732. This insider now owns 2,998,526 shares in total.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -69.00.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Trading Performance Indicators

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12

Technical Analysis of BiomX Inc. (PHGE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BiomX Inc., PHGE], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, BiomX Inc.’s (PHGE) raw stochastic average was set at 8.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 248.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 134.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2853, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7450. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3040. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4070. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4640. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1440, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0870.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.70 million based on 29,982K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -36,230 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.