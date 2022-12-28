Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) volume exceeds 1.33 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) stock priced at $0.425, down -2.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4343 and dropped to $0.4024 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. BITF’s price has ranged from $0.41 to $6.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 168.10%. With a float of $180.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 106 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 8.71%, while institutional ownership is 16.43%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bitfarms Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

The latest stats from [Bitfarms Ltd., BITF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.6 million was inferior to 4.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 0.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7089, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6442. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4297. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4480. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4616. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3978, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3842. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3659.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 128.96 million, the company has a total of 218,275K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 169,490 K while annual income is 22,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 33,250 K while its latest quarter income was -84,810 K.