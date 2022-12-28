BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) posted a 28.87% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX: BKTI) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.75, soaring 8.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.08 and dropped to $2.75 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. Within the past 52 weeks, BKTI’s price has moved between $1.99 and $3.14.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -2.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -676.70%. With a float of $13.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 113 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.85, operating margin of -2.64, and the pretax margin is -3.34.

BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BK Technologies Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 36,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,500 shares at a rate of $2.90, taking the stock ownership to the 658,415 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 7,120 for $2.73, making the entire transaction worth $19,438. This insider now owns 1,594,438 shares in total.

BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -3.75 while generating a return on equity of -6.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -676.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.50% during the next five years compared to -20.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX: BKTI) Trading Performance Indicators

BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)

Looking closely at BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX: BKTI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 23827.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, BK Technologies Corporation’s (BKTI) raw stochastic average was set at 94.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.48. However, in the short run, BK Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.19. Second resistance stands at $3.30. The third major resistance level sits at $3.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.53.

BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX: BKTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 50.85 million based on 16,984K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 45,360 K and income totals -1,700 K. The company made 11,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.