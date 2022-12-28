Campbell Soup Company (CPB) soared 0.47 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on December 27, 2022, with Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) stock priced at $57.39, up 0.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.65 and dropped to $57.07 before settling in for the closing price of $57.28. CPB’s price has ranged from $41.72 to $57.64 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 8.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.20%. With a float of $192.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.00 million.

In an organization with 14700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.21, operating margin of +13.70, and the pretax margin is +11.39.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Campbell Soup Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 2,123,948. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 37,354 shares at a rate of $56.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,800 for $56.10, making the entire transaction worth $100,980. This insider now owns 12,645 shares in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 23.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.01% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Campbell Soup Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) raw stochastic average was set at 99.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.01. However, in the short run, Campbell Soup Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.78. Second resistance stands at $58.00. The third major resistance level sits at $58.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.62.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.10 billion, the company has a total of 299,468K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,562 M while annual income is 757,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,575 M while its latest quarter income was 297,000 K.