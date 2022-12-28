Can 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s (ONEM) drop of -0.48% in a week be considered a lucky break?

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.75, plunging -0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.765 and dropped to $16.59 before settling in for the closing price of $16.75. Within the past 52 weeks, ONEM’s price has moved between $5.94 and $18.43.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -118.70%. With a float of $186.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $195.62 million.

In an organization with 3090 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.50, operating margin of -39.46, and the pretax margin is -41.26.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 1Life Healthcare Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 102,238. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 6,116 shares at a rate of $16.72, taking the stock ownership to the 13,718 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 200 for $17.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,400. This insider now owns 19,834 shares in total.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.48) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -40.97 while generating a return on equity of -22.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Trading Performance Indicators

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.1 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s (ONEM) raw stochastic average was set at 4.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 8.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.46. However, in the short run, 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.71. Second resistance stands at $16.82. The third major resistance level sits at $16.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.47. The third support level lies at $16.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.39 billion based on 204,350K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 623,320 K and income totals -254,640 K. The company made 261,370 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -112,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.