Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) 20 Days SMA touches -13.95%: The odds favor the bear

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $7.01, down -0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.09 and dropped to $6.7419 before settling in for the closing price of $7.01. Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has traded in a range of $5.43-$22.12.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -35.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.90%. With a float of $144.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 7,048 for $17.81, making the entire transaction worth $125,548. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.19 and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.89 million, its volume of 2.52 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 31.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.13 in the near term. At $7.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.44.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.77 billion has total of 186,111K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,908 M in contrast with the sum of -9,501 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,305 M and last quarter income was -770,000 K.