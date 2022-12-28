CENN (Cenntro Electric Group Limited) dropped -5.45 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) stock priced at $0.3389, down -5.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3399 and dropped to $0.3101 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. CENN’s price has ranged from $0.26 to $6.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -38.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 260 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.91.

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.96 million, its volume of 17.1 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 224.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7456, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3829. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3359 in the near term. At $0.3528, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3657. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3061, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2932. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2763.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 88.20 million, the company has a total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,580 K while annual income is -16,420 K.