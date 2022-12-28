Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is expecting 24.38% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $6.94, down -4.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.01 and dropped to $6.815 before settling in for the closing price of $7.24. Over the past 52 weeks, ELP has traded in a range of $4.94-$7.93.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 12.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.70%. With a float of $277.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.74 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5902 employees.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 55.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s (ELP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Looking closely at Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s (ELP) raw stochastic average was set at 46.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.87. However, in the short run, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.00. Second resistance stands at $7.10. The third major resistance level sits at $7.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.61.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.70 billion has total of 547,311K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,444 M in contrast with the sum of 917,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,069 M and last quarter income was -109,020 K.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) 20 Days SMA touches -16.36%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $11.02, down -3.43% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Can Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) drop of -1.52% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Sana Meer -
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.47, plunging -4.67% from the previous trading...
Read more

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) kicked off at the price of $0.16: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
December 27, 2022, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) trading session started at the price of $0.1768, that was -7.46% drop from the session...
Read more

