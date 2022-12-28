DLocal Limited (DLO) is expecting -26.52% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 27, 2022, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) opened at $14.95, lower -0.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.16 and dropped to $14.44 before settling in for the closing price of $15.08. Price fluctuations for DLO have ranged from $9.03 to $37.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 162.00% at the time writing. With a float of $146.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $295.92 million.

The firm has a total of 712 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DLocal Limited is 9.32%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DLocal Limited (DLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DLocal Limited, DLO], we can find that recorded value of 2.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, DLocal Limited’s (DLO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 144.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.59. The third major resistance level sits at $16.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.87.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Key Stats

There are currently 295,028K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 244,120 K according to its annual income of 77,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 111,860 K and its income totaled 32,460 K.