FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.74%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.75, plunging -1.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.82 and dropped to $17.47 before settling in for the closing price of $17.75. Within the past 52 weeks, FSK’s price has moved between $16.64 and $23.29.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.60%. With a float of $261.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $282.98 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.23, operating margin of +137.86, and the pretax margin is +121.01.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FS KKR Capital Corp. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 36.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 112,560. In this transaction Co-President and CIO of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $18.76, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Director bought 1,175 for $18.91, making the entire transaction worth $22,214. This insider now owns 30,475 shares in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.67) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +121.01 while generating a return on equity of 27.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 6.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) raw stochastic average was set at 13.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.40. However, in the short run, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.72. Second resistance stands at $17.95. The third major resistance level sits at $18.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.25. The third support level lies at $17.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.95 billion based on 282,978K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,081 M and income totals 1,515 M. The company made 411,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -127,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.