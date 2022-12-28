Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) kicked off at the price of $1.35: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On December 27, 2022, Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) opened at $1.70, lower -12.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.71 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.55. Price fluctuations for GMTX have ranged from $1.16 to $3.15 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.00% at the time writing. With a float of $43.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31 employees.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 47,025. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 22,500 shares at a rate of $2.09, taking the stock ownership to the 247,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 191,769 for $1.52, making the entire transaction worth $291,604. This insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in total.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -59.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 71.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX)

Looking closely at Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s (GMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 11.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6928, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5672. However, in the short run, Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5967. Second resistance stands at $1.8433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0833. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8367.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) Key Stats

There are currently 43,328K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 58.52 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -71,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,280 K.