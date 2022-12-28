Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) kicked off at the price of $4.66: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on December 27, 2022, with Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) stock priced at $5.12, down -8.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.17 and dropped to $4.41 before settling in for the closing price of $5.07. NOTV’s price has ranged from $3.64 to $45.95 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 34.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 282.00%. With a float of $19.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 541 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.65, operating margin of +1.66, and the pretax margin is +6.83.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Inotiv Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 6,120. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $6.12, taking the stock ownership to the 62,388 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $21.12, making the entire transaction worth $21,123. This insider now owns 63,388 shares in total.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.16 while generating a return on equity of 19.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 282.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inotiv Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV)

Looking closely at Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Inotiv Inc.’s (NOTV) raw stochastic average was set at 4.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 174.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 175.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.53. However, in the short run, Inotiv Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.08. Second resistance stands at $5.51. The third major resistance level sits at $5.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.56.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 104.43 million, the company has a total of 25,594K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 89,610 K while annual income is 10,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 172,670 K while its latest quarter income was -3,730 K.