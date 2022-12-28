Investors finally get a glimpse of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) volume hitting the figure of 0.98 million.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $30.98, up 0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.125 and dropped to $30.93 before settling in for the closing price of $30.94. Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has traded in a range of $24.77-$38.61.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -3.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 222.50%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 220075 workers is very important to gauge.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 56.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.03

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

The latest stats from [HSBC Holdings plc, HSBC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.59 million was inferior to 3.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 70.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.24. The third major resistance level sits at $31.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.85. The third support level lies at $30.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 124.13 billion has total of 4,062,441K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 62,297 M in contrast with the sum of 13,917 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,616 M and last quarter income was 2,376 M.