Investors must take note of Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) performance last week, which was 0.43%.

A new trading day began on December 27, 2022, with Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) stock priced at $0.685, up 6.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7648 and dropped to $0.685 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. IMTE’s price has ranged from $0.56 to $38.48 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -56.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.10%. With a float of $13.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.79 million.

In an organization with 13 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Integrated Media Technology Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 110.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6691, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8337. However, in the short run, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7669. Second resistance stands at $0.8057. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6871, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6461. The third support level lies at $0.6073 if the price breaches the second support level.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.05 million, the company has a total of 9,329K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 150 K while annual income is -4,340 K.