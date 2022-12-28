JOB (GEE Group Inc.) dropped -5.77 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $0.52, down -5.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. Over the past 52 weeks, JOB has traded in a range of $0.47-$0.80.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 12.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -100.00%. With a float of $109.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 271 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.03, operating margin of +4.84, and the pretax margin is +12.23.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of GEE Group Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.87 while generating a return on equity of 21.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GEE Group Inc.’s (JOB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GEE Group Inc. (JOB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.51 million, its volume of 1.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, GEE Group Inc.’s (JOB) raw stochastic average was set at 3.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6865, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6191. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5192 in the near term. At $0.5484, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5669. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4715, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4530. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4238.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 53.99 million has total of 114,450K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 148,880 K in contrast with the sum of 10 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,110 K and last quarter income was 2,630 K.