Last month’s performance of -0.78% for Air Lease Corporation (AL) is certainly impressive

On December 27, 2022, Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) opened at $37.40, higher 2.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.27 and dropped to $37.24 before settling in for the closing price of $37.36. Price fluctuations for AL have ranged from $29.75 to $47.00 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 8.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -18.80% at the time writing. With a float of $103.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.89 million.

In an organization with 129 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Air Lease Corporation is 6.55%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 392,737. In this transaction EVP of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $39.27, taking the stock ownership to the 146,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN bought 2,000 for $33.86, making the entire transaction worth $67,730. This insider now owns 1,205,558 shares in total.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.94) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.99% during the next five years compared to 0.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Air Lease Corporation (AL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Air Lease Corporation (AL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Air Lease Corporation’s (AL) raw stochastic average was set at 72.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.96. However, in the short run, Air Lease Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.52. Second resistance stands at $38.91. The third major resistance level sits at $39.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.85. The third support level lies at $36.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) Key Stats

There are currently 110,892K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,088 M according to its annual income of 436,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 561,330 K and its income totaled 110,380 K.