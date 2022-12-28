Last month’s performance of -31.06% for Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is certainly impressive

On December 27, 2022, Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX: MLSS) opened at $0.46, lower -7.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.47 and dropped to $0.41 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Price fluctuations for MLSS have ranged from $0.41 to $2.22 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.90% at the time writing. With a float of $54.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 26 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.54, operating margin of -71.60, and the pretax margin is -69.08.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Milestone Scientific Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 27,663. In this transaction Director of this company bought 55,326 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,433,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Director sold 79,268 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $39,634. This insider now owns 79,268 shares in total.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -66.17 while generating a return on equity of -41.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX: MLSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)

The latest stats from [Milestone Scientific Inc., MLSS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.26 million was superior to 0.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Milestone Scientific Inc.’s (MLSS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6391, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9161. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4555. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4928. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5155. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3955, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3728. The third support level lies at $0.3355 if the price breaches the second support level.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX: MLSS) Key Stats

There are currently 68,921K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,300 K according to its annual income of -6,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,220 K and its income totaled -1,970 K.