Last month’s performance of -40.12% for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is certainly impressive

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $0.1569, down -5.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1582 and dropped to $0.145 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Over the past 52 weeks, IDEX has traded in a range of $0.15-$1.45.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 26.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.00%. With a float of $549.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $579.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 559 workers is very important to gauge.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 19,775 for $1.01, making the entire transaction worth $19,973. This insider now owns 1,489,125 shares in total.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

The latest stats from [Ideanomics Inc., IDEX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.83 million was superior to 6.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2352, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5554. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1539. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1626. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1671. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1407, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1362. The third support level lies at $0.1275 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 84.88 million has total of 563,603K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 114,080 K in contrast with the sum of -256,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,280 K and last quarter income was -37,410 K.